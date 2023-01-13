Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
JASON RANTZ

Protest against Lynnwood opioid clinic set for Saturday

Jan 13, 2023, 3:30 PM | Updated: 4:07 pm
A protest at thee proposed Lynnwood opioid clinic is being planned for Saturday between 1-2 pm. (Photo from Lynnwood SAFE)
(Photo from Lynnwood SAFE)
Jason Rantz Show's Profile Picture BY
Weekdays on KTTH 3pm-6pm

Opposition to the location of a new opioid clinic in Lynnwood continues to grow.

The new facility is planned to open in late January, steps away from a Boys and Girls Club.

“We want to be super clear that we support drug addiction treatment centers in the city, especially if our community needs it. We understand that these are our neighbors, our communities, and we need to help them,” Vivian Dong, a community activist told KTTH’s Jason Rantz.

Lawmaker believes Lynnwood opioid facility should open on time

“Our major concern is how this is so close to the children’s club, two minutes away from Little League club and four minutes away from the Boys and Girls Club. Hundreds of children will be playing in the open field between the month of March to October.”

Dong has formed the group SAFE Lynnwood. They are planning to protest the center at 2322 196th Street in Lynnwood tomorrow (Saturday) between 1-2 p.m.

Acadia Health Care will be operating the center. Many have complained about the location and the lack of transparency in the process.

“The location is also on the border of the city of Lynnwood and Snohomish County. Basically, if you cross the line, cross the road to the other side of the road, you are not in the Lynnwood city area anymore,” Dong said. “There always has been some dispute over whether the Sheriff or police department would protect the residents.”

Dong argued that the location of the clinic is also not close to needed public transportation.

“There’s enough reason to believe that the Department of Health and Acadia deliberately try to hide this and lie to the public,” Dong explained. “Many of us caught got caught off guard at the beginning. We found this out in the middle of December, a month after they signed the lease. They started renovation in June. They got the permits in October. Nobody had a single word for the public. Even the tenant in the same building.”

There has been very little said by Acadia and the DOH, although representatives from Acadia attended a city council meeting, but were not asked to speak.

KTTH host Jason Rantz contributed to this report.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-6pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

biden...
Jason Rantz Show

Rantz: ‘Media hypocrisy’ at play with Biden documents

The discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden's office is no less 'a scandal' than former president Donald Trump's issue.
2 days ago
cashless business...
Bill Kaczaraba

King County Councilmember: ‘The future is cashless’

New legislation has been introduced that would force businesses in unincorporated King County to accept cash.
3 days ago
Tulloss, homeless...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Brutal bat attack suspect could be released before trial

The homeless suspect in an unprovoked baseball bat attack that left an Amazon employee with a fractured skull still hasn't started his trial.
3 days ago
democrat speaker...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrat Speaker pushes for harmful land acknowledgments at state house

Land acknowledgments are ways white progressives pander to Native Americans without improving their communities.
4 days ago
referees...
Max Gross

Gross: Needless bill proposes protection for those already protected

A new bill proposed in the Washington House of Representatives, H.B. 1096, would add amateur referees to a protected class.
4 days ago
seattle public schools...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle Public Schools damaged youth mental health, but blames social media

SPS argued social media platforms contribute to students' mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, disordered eating, and cyberbullying.
4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Protest against Lynnwood opioid clinic set for Saturday