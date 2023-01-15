Close
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle police investigating after man shot, killed in robbery at restaurant in Mount Baker

Jan 15, 2023, 9:14 AM | Updated: 9:53 am
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a robbery in the Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant at 3330 Rainier Ave. S. around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The Seattle Police Department said they are looking for three suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call SPD’s homicide tip line at (206) 233-5000.

 

