16-year-old boy injured in Tacoma shooting
Jan 16, 2023, 6:44 AM
(KIRO 7 News)
Tacoma police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Sunday evening.
According to police, the boy was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Tacoma Police Department first tweeted about the investigation just after 5:30 p.m.
North Pearl Street is currently shut down between North 44th Street and North 42nd Street in Tacoma as authorities investigate. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story.
Traffic advisory! N. Pearl St. is shut down between N. 44 St. and N. 42 St. for a shooting investigation. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/TTtGrckZL2
— Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) January 16, 2023