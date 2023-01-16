16-year-old boy injured in Tacoma shooting

Tacoma police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Sunday evening.

According to police, the boy was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Tacoma Police Department first tweeted about the investigation just after 5:30 p.m.

North Pearl Street is currently shut down between North 44th Street and North 42nd Street in Tacoma as authorities investigate. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

Traffic advisory! N. Pearl St. is shut down between N. 44 St. and N. 42 St. for a shooting investigation. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/TTtGrckZL2 — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) January 16, 2023

