Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Fentanyl fuels record homeless deaths in Seattle area

Jan 16, 2023, 11:18 AM
Fentanyl...
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SEATTLE (AP) — A record 310 homeless people died in the Seattle area last year, highlighting the region’s struggle to house the thousands of people living on its streets.

The 310 deaths in King County surpassed the previous record of 195 homeless deaths set in 2018, the Seattle Times reported, and marked a 65% jump over 2021.

“That’s just appalling,” the paper quoted Chloe Gale, policy and strategy vice president for REACH, the largest homelessness outreach provider in Seattle, as saying.

Officials rule 11-year-old girl died of fentanyl, not fight at school

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said it underscores his administration’s urgent need to get more people indoors.

Fentanyl-related overdoses accounted for more than half of the deaths. Many people had a combination of fentanyl and other drugs such as meth or cocaine in their system, the paper reported, citing records from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Eighteen homeless people died by homicide, a number that more than doubled from 2021.

Thirty-five people died from natural causes at a much younger age than is typical. The average age of death for homeless people was 48, the medical examiner found.

Ten people died from hypothermia or exposure, and seven died from suicide.

The county has directed its public health, human services and homelessness agencies to survey homeless providers to find out what is needed to help curb fatal overdoses. The county is also increasing funding for harm-reduction efforts.

Last year, Public Health – Seattle & King County distributed more than 10,000 kits of naloxone, a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses, and about 100,000 fentanyl test strips. The agency is leading public awareness campaigns about the synthetic opioid and helping people find treatment.

Fentanyl has been driving overdose fatalities in the county more broadly, regardless of people’s housing status. As of November, it was involved in 70% of all confirmed overdose deaths in the county in 2022, according to a recent report by Public Health – Seattle & King County.

Brad Finegood, who leads the agency’s opioid and overdose response, said researchers keep watching the monthly overdose numbers, hoping to see rates flatten out.

“Maybe we’re plateauing at a really bad rate and maybe it’s going to get worse,” Finegood said. “I don’t know when it’s going to stop.”

The point-in-time count conducted in the county last year found that 13,368 people were living outside.

Local News

police arrest...
Frank Sumrall

Police arrest armed suspect for assault and eluding Sunday afternoon 

Seattle Police officers received a report from a woman about a man who threatened to kill her and assaulted her with a handgun
14 hours ago
missing grays harbor girl...
Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

$85K reward to find missing Grays Harbor County girl; mother back in jail

Jordan Bowers was arrested overnight Sunday, moments after she was released from prison on a child endangerment conviction.
14 hours ago
MLK Day...
Bill Kaczaraba

MLK events and a day of service in Puget Sound region

There are many events around the Puget Sound that you can participate in for Martin Luther King day.
14 hours ago
Tacoma police...
KIRO 7 News Staff

16-year-old boy injured in Tacoma shooting

Tacoma police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was severly injured in a shooting on Sunday evening.
14 hours ago
Seattle rain...
Bill Kaczaraba

Rain returns on Tuesday, California continues to deal with atmospheric river

A rainy start to the workweek in the Puget Sound area while California begins to dry out.
2 days ago
Rainier shooting...
Bill Kaczaraba

Fatal shooting at Mount Baker restaurant Saturday

Police are looking for multiple suspects in the shooting death of a man at a Mount Baker restaurant. KIRO 7 tv reports the shooting happened at the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South Saturday evening. Police report multiple suspects entered the restaurant and shot the man in the chest. No […]
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Fentanyl fuels record homeless deaths in Seattle area