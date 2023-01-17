Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Parents push for stronger hazing penalties in Washington

Jan 17, 2023, 5:47 AM | Updated: 6:54 am
Photo from KIRO 7...
Photo from KIRO 7
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

There’s a new push in the state legislature to increase the penalty for college students convicted of hazing.

Lawmakers are now considering a bill named for Washington State University student Sam Martinez, who died from hazing in his fraternity.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Right now, hazing is a misdemeanor in Washington.

The proposal now before lawmakers is to make it a gross misdemeanor or a class C felony if the victim is seriously injured.

Martinez was a freshman at Washington State University in 2019 when a fraternity member gave Martinez and another “pledge” a half gallon of rum and told them to drink it in less than an hour.

Martinez died of alcohol poisoning.

“Nobody called 911, and they woke up to a nightmare, and so did we. He’s gone, and I can’t stand by and be worried every time a school year begins that another family will have to go through this because it’s wrong,” said Martinez’s mother, Jolayne Houtz.

Prosecutors charged 15 students with furnishing alcohol to a minor, which, as a gross misdemeanor, was a tougher charge than hazing.

The Sam Martinez Stop Hazing Act would increase the penalty and also extend the statute of limitations from one year to two, giving police officers more time to investigate complex cases.

The bill was first introduced last year and could pass out of a House committee next week.

Local News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Ex...
Associated Press

Jury selection begins in investor lawsuit against Elon Musk

A Silicon Valley judge began questioning potential jurors Tuesday to hear allegations that Elon Musk cheated Tesla investors by claiming in a 2018 tweet that he had lined up financing to take the electric automaker private.
13 hours ago
madonna...
L.B. Gilbert

Madonna coming to Climate Pledge Arena for greatest hits tour

Madonna just announced a Greatest hits tour, and she's coming to Climate Pledge Arena July 18.
13 hours ago
kidnap barista...
Lisa Brooks

Auburn suspect arrested for trying to kidnap a barista

Auburn police detectives have arrested a man who attempted to kidnap a barista early Monday morning in Auburn.
13 hours ago
Gender bias drug store...
Bill Kaczaraba

Students want gender bias in pricing products to end

A group of Seattle high school students wants gender bias in pricing products to end. They helped research proposed legislation.
13 hours ago
free school meals...
L.B. Gilbert

Free school meals bill introduced in WA state house

A bill was introduced to provide breakfast and lunch to all students in the state at no cost to any student that requests one.
13 hours ago
Seattle police exit interviews...
Frank Sumrall

Seattle police officers confirm in exit interviews: Money isn’t the issue

According to recently obtained SPD exit interviews, compensation was one of the few bright spots of being a police officer in Seattle.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Parents push for stronger hazing penalties in Washington