Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Students want gender bias in pricing products to end

Jan 17, 2023, 10:16 AM | Updated: 10:29 am
Gender bias drug store...
Many drug store products are priced differently for men and women. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A group of Seattle high school students wants gender bias in pricing products to end.

Students from Lake Washington High School helped research a bill in the Washington Legislature that would prohibit gender-based pricing.

Students found that 42% of products considered “substantially similar” were priced higher when marketed to women. The practice is often called the “Pink Tax.” It refers to the concept that some products cost more for women, including razors, deodorant, body wash, and even car insurance.

Curley: ‘The gender pay gap is a myth,’ women don’t negotiate

“Basically, to violate this proposed law, two substantially similar products have to be priced differently solely because of the gender that the products are marketed to,” Gabriella Heuer, a student who helped research the bill, said. “To be clear, the intention of this law is not to needlessly regulate the economy, but rather to prevent discrimination.”

If the bill passes, markets would not be allowed to sell products at different prices based on gender.

“Unfortunately, this bill would unfairly penalize local grocers for pricing set by manufacturers,” Katie Beason, a lobbyist for independent store owners, told KIRO Newsradio.

State Senator Manka Dhingra is sponsoring the bill.

The law wouldn’t affect products marketed to women with a legitimate reason to be more expensive, such as using more expensive ingredients.

“There is absolutely no reason why one product should be more expensive than the other when they do not have different ingredients,” Dhingra told KIRO 7 News. “Frankly, we should be more inclusive than simply pink or blue.”

There is no federal law that addresses this issue, although one government study reported that some women’s products are sold at “statistically higher prices” than similar prices to men’s.

The report from the Government Accountability Office said:

Studies GAO reviewed found limited evidence of gender price differences for four products or services not differentiated by gender—mortgages, small business credit, auto purchases, and auto repairs. For example, with regard to mortgages, women as a group paid higher average mortgage rates than men, in part due to weaker credit characteristics, such as lower average income. However, after controlling for borrower credit characteristics and other factors, three studies did not find statistically significant differences in borrowing costs between men and women, while one found women paid higher rates for certain subprime loans. In addition, one study found that female borrowers defaulted less frequently than male borrowers with similar credit characteristics, and the study suggested that women may pay higher mortgage rates than men relative to their default risk.”

If the Washington bill is adopted, the Attorney General could fine manufacturers up to $100k.

KIRO Newsradio’s Matt Markovich contributed to this report

Local News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Ex...
Associated Press

Jury selection begins in investor lawsuit against Elon Musk

A Silicon Valley judge began questioning potential jurors Tuesday to hear allegations that Elon Musk cheated Tesla investors by claiming in a 2018 tweet that he had lined up financing to take the electric automaker private.
14 hours ago
madonna...
L.B. Gilbert

Madonna coming to Climate Pledge Arena for greatest hits tour

Madonna just announced a greatest hits tour, and she's coming to Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on July 18.
14 hours ago
kidnap barista...
Lisa Brooks

Auburn suspect arrested for trying to kidnap a barista

Auburn police detectives have arrested a man who attempted to kidnap a barista early Monday morning in Auburn.
14 hours ago
free school meals...
L.B. Gilbert

Free school meals bill introduced in WA state house

A bill was introduced to provide breakfast and lunch to all students in the state at no cost to any student that requests one.
14 hours ago
Seattle police exit interviews...
Frank Sumrall

Seattle police officers confirm in exit interviews: Money isn’t the issue

According to recently obtained SPD exit interviews, compensation was one of the few bright spots of being a police officer in Seattle.
14 hours ago
scammers...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle City Light warns customers about scammers

Seattle City Light is warning customers to be careful who to trust, as scammers are calling customers posing as City Light employees.
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Students want gender bias in pricing products to end