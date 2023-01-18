Olympia police to hold first ‘Guns for Gift Cards’ exchange

The Olympia Police Department will hold its first Guns for Gift Cards exchange late this month.

People will be able to trade eligible guns for pre-paid VISA gift cards.

The event on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to noon is by appointment only. Appointments are limited and are based on funding from the Olympia City Council.

Interested citizens can call 360-753-8139 to schedule an appointment.

Those participating must leave all guns unloaded with the safety on. The firearm must be stored in the vehicle’s trunk or a locked area of a truck bed such as a canopy, toolbox or tonneau cover.

Officers at the event will open the trunk or locked area with the owner’s permission and then remove the guns.

Participants’ names will not be recorded by officers and no records checks will be conducted during the event.

Flare guns, starter pistols, BB guns, Airsoft guns, and toy or replica guns are not accepted.

The program is part of the OPD and the City of Olympia’s efforts to reduce gun violence and promote gun safety.

