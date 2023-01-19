Close
Jan 18, 2023, 5:01 PM | Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 11:16 am
...

Football fans! KIRO Newsradio and DraftKings Sportsbook at Tulalip Resort Casino have your chance to win an exciting big game watch party! Enter below for your chance to win what you need to throw a watch party at Tulalip Resort Casino for you and five of your friends, including a reserved table in front of DraftKing’s Sportsbook’s 840 square foot LED wall for the big game on February 12th! In addition to this reserved space, you’ll receive Tulalip Resort Casino Big Game meal valued at $900 to use on February 12th and a $500 Pro Shop gift card to get you geared up for the big day.

Must be 21 years old or older to enter to win. Complete rules below. Table for watch party on February 12th must be claimed for use by 5pm on Monday, February 6th with the KIRO Promotions Department. Food vouchers may be redeemed on February 12, 2023 only.

DraftKings at Tulalip Casino, where the action never stops.

Win a Big Game Watch Party from the DraftKings Sportsbook at Tulalip Resort Casino!