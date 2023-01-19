WSDOT announces several major weekend road closures

People may have a hard time getting around this weekend after WSDOT announced several major routes would be closed.

You will not be able to drive the floating bridge from Seattle to the Eastside starting overnight Saturday, as both directions of the SR-520 Bridge will be closed for a third weekend in a row. The closure will start 11 p.m. Saturday and go until 5 a.m. Monday.

SR 520 BRIDGE CLOSING SAT. NIGHT – MONDAY AM From 11 p.m. this Saturday to 5 a.m. this Monday, ALL lanes in BOTH directions of the SR 520 Bridge between Montlake Boulevard in #Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast in #Bellevue will close.



The Mercer Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will also be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, through 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Crews will be doing utility and drainage work and concrete structure demolition in the area.

The on-ramp will temporarily reopen for three hours at the end of the Kraken game Saturday to help people get out of the area.

Maintenance work on the Mount Baker Tunnel means all eastbound lanes of I-90 will close at 11 p.m. Friday but should be back open by 6 a.m. Saturday.

In Everett, only one lane of northbound I-5 will be open all weekend because of needed repairs in the other lanes.

