LOCAL NEWS

WSDOT announces several major weekend road closures

Jan 19, 2023, 10:05 AM | Updated: 4:09 pm
closures...
People may have a hard time getting around this weekend after WSDOT announced several major routes would be closed. (Photo from WSDOT)
(Photo from WSDOT)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

People may have a hard time getting around this weekend after WSDOT announced several major routes would be closed.

You will not be able to drive the floating bridge from Seattle to the Eastside starting overnight Saturday, as both directions of the SR-520 Bridge will be closed for a third weekend in a row. The closure will start 11 p.m. Saturday and go until 5 a.m. Monday.


The Mercer Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will also be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, through 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Crews will be doing utility and drainage work and concrete structure demolition in the area.

The on-ramp will temporarily reopen for three hours at the end of the Kraken game Saturday to help people get out of the area.

Maintenance work on the Mount Baker Tunnel means all eastbound lanes of I-90 will close at 11 p.m. Friday but should be back open by 6 a.m. Saturday.

In Everett, only one lane of northbound I-5 will be open all weekend because of needed repairs in the other lanes.

