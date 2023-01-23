Driver crashes into Seattle Fire Station after brake failure
Seattle police responded to the scene of a crash at Seattle Fire Department Station 10 on S Washington Street in Pioneer Square at around 9:26 a.m. Monday.
According to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the driver of the car experienced a brake malfunction and crashed into the station doors.
1 killed, two hospitalized after four-vehicle crash in Kent
Police are at the scene of a collision at @SeattleFire Station 10. A driver traveling down South Washington Street experienced a brake malfunction and crashed into the station doors. No major injuries. Please be sure your vehicle is safe for the road before beginning your trip! pic.twitter.com/xV5fAADhCh
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2023
No major injuries are being reported at this time.
SPD reminds drivers to check that your vehicle is functioning properly before hitting the roadways.
This is a developing story, check back in for updates