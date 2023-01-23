Close
Driver crashes into Seattle Fire Station after brake failure

Jan 23, 2023, 9:55 AM | Updated: 10:09 am
crash fire station...
According to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the driver of the car experienced a brake malfunction and crashed into the station doors. (Photo from Seattle Police Department)
(Photo from Seattle Police Department)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle police responded to the scene of a crash at Seattle Fire Department Station 10 on S Washington Street in Pioneer Square at around 9:26 a.m. Monday.

According to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the driver of the car experienced a brake malfunction and crashed into the station doors.

No major injuries are being reported at this time.

SPD reminds drivers to check that your vehicle is functioning properly before hitting the roadways.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates

