Driver crashes into Seattle Fire Station after brake failure

Seattle police responded to the scene of a crash at Seattle Fire Department Station 10 on S Washington Street in Pioneer Square at around 9:26 a.m. Monday.

According to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the driver of the car experienced a brake malfunction and crashed into the station doors.

Police are at the scene of a collision at @SeattleFire Station 10. A driver traveling down South Washington Street experienced a brake malfunction and crashed into the station doors. No major injuries. Please be sure your vehicle is safe for the road before beginning your trip!

No major injuries are being reported at this time.

SPD reminds drivers to check that your vehicle is functioning properly before hitting the roadways.

