Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Dick’s Drive-In celebrates 69th anniversary with burgers’ original price of 19 cents

Jan 23, 2023, 12:25 PM
Dick's burgers...
Dick's Drive-In in the University District. (Courtesy photo)
(Courtesy photo)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

In honor of the 69th anniversary of Dick’s Drive-In, hamburgers and cheeseburgers will be 19 cents, the original price when the drive-in first opened. Burger Day starts this week at select locations.

Tuesday, January 24:

  • Wallingford
  • Broadway

Wednesday, January 25:

  • Lake City
  • Holman Rd.
  • Crossroads

Thursday, January 26:

  • Edmonds
  • Queen Anne
  • Kent

19 cent burgers will be limited to one per customer present.

 

Local News

mcdermott...
L.B. Gilbert

KC Councilmember Joe McDermott won’t seek re-election

Joe McDermott highlighted some of his proudest achievements in his time in government, including his time as a Sound Transit Boardmember.
15 hours ago
winter...
Ted Buehner

Winter not over yet despite warmer than usual January

After two periods of cold weather, snow, and even a rare ice storm, January 2023 has been relatively mild and dry. But winter isn't over yet.
15 hours ago
downtown...
L.B. Gilbert

Mayor Harrell: Downtown has made ‘incredible progress,’ still further to go

A new year means a renewed effort to revitalize downtown Seattle, and Harrell is optimistic the city can reorient itself.
15 hours ago
Summer intern Lindsey Dyson gets a close-up look at some cancer cells at a lab in Genentech's South...
Ranji Sinha, KIRO 7 News

New treatment gives Lynnwood child new chance at life after given months to live

“She’s still with us, she’s thriving wonderfully. There is hope. You just have to find the right people, the right doctors, the right support system
15 hours ago
drive-by belltown...
Frank Sumrall

Police investigating Sunday morning drive-by shooting in Belltown

Police are investigating a Sunday morning drive-by shooting in Belltown that damaged a residential building.
15 hours ago
king tides...
L.B. Gilbert

More king tides coming to Puget Sound, but flooding unlikely

With more King Tides expected to start up tomorrow, communities across the Puget Sound region are preparing for the possibility of flooding. 
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Dick’s Drive-In celebrates 69th anniversary with burgers’ original price of 19 cents