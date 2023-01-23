Dick’s Drive-In celebrates 69th anniversary with burgers’ original price of 19 cents

In honor of the 69th anniversary of Dick’s Drive-In, hamburgers and cheeseburgers will be 19 cents, the original price when the drive-in first opened. Burger Day starts this week at select locations.

Tuesday, January 24:

Wallingford

Broadway

Wednesday, January 25:

Lake City

Holman Rd.

Crossroads

Thursday, January 26:

Edmonds

Queen Anne

Kent

19 cent burgers will be limited to one per customer present.