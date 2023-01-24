Close
LOCAL NEWS

Woman injured by Seattle Police car in South Lake Union

Jan 24, 2023, 8:34 AM
Officer injured Involved Collision in South Lake Union Neighborhood...
(Photo from KIRO 7)
Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Anchor

A young woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Seattle Police Department cruiser Monday night.

An SPD blog post says the 23-year-old pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street in the South Lake Union neighborhood just after 8 p.m.

CPR and other life-saving measures were performed by officers on the scene and later by firefighters before the woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

SPD did not release any information about the circumstances leading up to the collision, saying details are part of the official investigation and will be shared at a later time.

The investigation is being led by the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad.

Detectives request anyone with information about the incident to please call 206-684-8923.

Woman injured by Seattle Police car in South Lake Union