Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

KC Councilmember Kohl-Welles won’t seek re-election in ‘next chapter’

Jan 26, 2023, 6:41 AM | Updated: 9:05 am
Kohl-Welles...
After 30 years in office, King County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles says it's time to retire. (Photo from King County Council)
(Photo from King County Council)
Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Anchor

After 30 years in office, King County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles says it’s time to retire.

She sent a statement announcing her decision to her constituency Wednesday, saying the decision was not an easy one to make.

KC Councilmember Joe McDermott won’t seek re-election

“This decision did not come to me lightly,” she wrote. “I have thoroughly enjoyed serving the public, those residing in my district but also more broadly throughout King County and the state. It has been particularly important to me to work collaboratively in strengthening protections for the most vulnerable and marginalized in our communities, especially as income inequality, displacement, and homelessness have increased, as climate change has become increasingly threatening to us all, and as gun violence has become more frequent.”

Kohl-Welles served the 36th Legislative District as a state Senator and Representative for 23 years before running for the King County Council’s District 4.

She moved to Seattle in 1985 with her husband, Alex Welles, first working as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Washington.

But she quickly decided she wanted to work more directly in affecting social change.

Her first foray into politics was in her work with the Queen Anne Community Council. After playing a key role with the council on issues such as hate crimes and homelessness, she was requested to run for the state House of Representatives.

She eventually got to the House in 1992, when Larry Phillips appointed her to replace him in Olympia because he had just been elected to the County Council. After she was later elected to fill his seat that fall, she served two more years before running for the state Senate.

Kohl-Welles was named by The Washington Post as the “Most Effective Democratic Senator in the Washington State Senate” in 2014, as well as the “Legislator of the Year” by the Humane Society of the United States” in 2010.

But now, at age 80, Kohl-Welles says it’s time to move on.

“While I look forward to the next chapter of my life, I also look back fondly on all I have done and all those with whom I have worked alongside. I feel blessed by my career, fortunate to be part of such a wonderful community, and a participant in crafting needed public policy and social change.”

Kohl-Welles’ term on the Council is up at the end of the year. She joins Councilmember Joe McDermott in deciding not to seek re-election.

Local News

safe place...
Bill Kaczaraba

‘Safe Place Initiative’ grows in Tacoma, Seattle businesses

It started with the Seattle Police Department. Then Tacoma Police joined in. Now, local businesses and schools are embracing the Safe Place Initiative.
11 hours ago
robbery...
L.B. Gilbert

Man had gun held to head during robbery at Silverdale ATM 

Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint Wednesday.
11 hours ago
FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Se...
Associated Press

Boeing to be arraigned in court over two Max jet crashes

Boeing representatives and relatives of some of the passengers killed in two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets will meet face-to-face in a Texas courtroom Thursday, where the aerospace giant will be arraigned on a criminal charge that it thought it had settled two years ago.
11 hours ago
tickets...
L.B. Gilbert

Courts resume late fees for Seattle parking, traffic tickets

Starting Jan. 30, late fees will resume on all tickets past due, after being suspended in March 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic. 
11 hours ago
abortion Capital gains tax Olympia meeting legislature abortion...
Associated Press

Washington lawmakers hear testimony on 7 abortion bills

Abortion rights proposals have been front and center in Olympia, Washington, this week as state lawmakers heard hours of public testimony on seven proposals that would reinforce abortion access.
11 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Washington State University police investigating death of freshman student

Campus police at Washington State University are investigating the death of a freshman who was found dead in his dorm room Sunday.
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
KC Councilmember Kohl-Welles won’t seek re-election in ‘next chapter’