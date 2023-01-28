Vigil in place at intersection where 23-year-old was hit and killed by SPD officer

A vigil has been set up at the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street for 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula, the woman hit and killed by a Seattle Police Department patrol vehicle on Monday.

Friday evening, dozens of cyclists dedicated their ride to Kandula. They started at Westlake Center and made their way to the intersection. For a moment, they blocked off Dexter Avenue and held a moment of silence.

Several people walking in the area stopped by the vigil to pay their respects, telling KIRO 7 they are heartbroken knowing something like this can happen to anyone.

Seattle police continue to investigate the accident, but many people at Friday’s vigil hope Kandula’s family can find peace.

“We need to create, like, real police accountability so things like this don’t happen again,” Clio Jensen, who attended the vigil, said. “We need to uplift these calls for justice.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Kandula's family.