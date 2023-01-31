Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Spike: Tyre Nichols protests were peaceful because police were held accountable

Jan 31, 2023, 1:34 PM | Updated: 2:32 pm
protests...
People beginning to gather at Cal Anderson Park to protest the death of Tyre Nichols on Friday night. (Courtesy of the Jason Rantz Show)
(Courtesy of the Jason Rantz Show)
Spike O'Neill's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest.com

After footage of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols to death was released Friday, police departments across the county issued statements and warnings of possible destructive protests, similar to property damage that happened during the George Floyd protests of 2020.

The Seattle Police Department is planning, preparing, and staffing to provide public safety throughout the city should police resources be needed,” an SPD spokesperson said in a statement to KIRO Newsradio Friday.

Instead, protests in Seattle remained relatively tame, not reaching the scale many predicted, with little to no destruction taking place.

Seattle protests tame following release of Tyre Nichols footage

On KIRO Nights, host Spike O’Neill spoke about the protests around the country that all remained peaceful. While there was the occasional issue with the protests, it was isolated to individuals and lacked the scale of some previous protests.

“There were protests in numerous cities around the country, including here in Seattle, but it wasn’t violent,” said Spike. “It wasn’t destructive. You can, of course, see isolated incidents. I saw somebody push a photographer who was taking a video of a protest, and somebody reached out and kind of pushed the camera away. And you know, they tried to make a lot out of that. But that wasn’t the case. That wasn’t the scale of violent protests and destruction that people were predicting.”

Spike has an explanation for why people had expectations of them getting much more destructive and why they didn’t escalate this time.

“We had peaceful protests in numerous cities. And due in large part to the fact that the officers involved in this were charged very quickly. I think that’s why we didn’t have violent protests,” Spike said. “That’s why we didn’t have property destruction. Because it seems to me the authorities are doing the right thing in how they’re handling this, how they’re handling these officers and the extra different peripheral folks involved in this incident. It seems to me it’s often the lack of accountability.”

To that point, in order to continue the lack of destruction in the wake of these protests, police need to continue to be held accountable in situations like this. If the public does not perceive that justice is reached in the trial of the five officers that killed Nichols, then the protests could escalate.

“If they’re [not found] guilty then, (it seems, from the video that they are) that justice [isn’t] served [by] some technicality — that’s when there will be trouble. That’s when there will be protests and violent protests and property strikes in the street.”

Listen to KIRO Nights weeknights from 7 – 10 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

KIRO Nights on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to kiro nightsTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 7 pm for KIRO Nights with Jack Stine.

KIRO Nights

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

Seattle Police...
Bill Kaczaraba

Gee & Ursula: Naming officer in pedestrian death was appropriate

Gee & Ursula believe that releasing the name of the police officer involved in the deadly pedestrian crash in Seattle was appropriate.
17 hours ago
morning...
Dave Ross

Ross: Morning people have the ideal lifestyle, it’s just science!

When I took this morning job, there wasn’t much competition. It was basically, "we need someone who can be here at 4:45 a.m.”
17 hours ago
Tips...
Bill Kaczaraba

Gee Scott on service charges at restaurants: ‘You’re getting no tip’

Right now, Washington state law dictates that all tips belong to employees, but which workers get the money is decided by management.
2 days ago
climate pledge...
L.B. Gilbert

Climate Pledge house band removed after calling Jeff Bezos a ‘jerk’

Climate Pledge Arena is without a house band after they got disinvited from their gig at Seattle Kraken games for making fun of Jeff Bezos.
2 days ago
tiktok challenge kia...
Dave Ross

Ross: Kia is getting sued for thefts, but why not TikTok?

According to Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison, Hyundai and Kia thefts are so out of control in Seattle that its a public nuisance.
2 days ago
The parents of Tyre Nichols, Mama Rose and Rodney Wells, attend a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichol...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Mother of man killed by police ‘urging people to protest peacefully’

Tyre Nichols died after a traffic stop in Memphis turned violent with police. His mother is urging people to protest peacefully.
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Spike: Tyre Nichols protests were peaceful because police were held accountable