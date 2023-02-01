Crash on Ship Canal Bridge blocking SB I-5 Express Lanes cleared

Update 10:12 a.m.:

All lanes on the southbound I-5 Express Lanes have reopened at the Ship Canal Bridge

Light backups will continue to linger on both the express lanes and mainline, WSDOT says, so expect some delays.

Update 9:33 a.m.:

The two left lanes on the southbound I-5 Express Lanes at the Ship Canal Bridge mid-span have reopened. The Express Lanes are open but there’s a 4 mile long backup.

Update 9:02 a.m.:

All lanes are now blocked, and traffic is working on getting by on the left shoulder.

UPDATE: ALL LANES BLOCKED SB I-5 EXPRESS LANES All lanes are blocked on the SB I-5 express lanes at the mid-span of the Ship Canal Bridge in #Seattle. Traffic is getting by in the left shoulder. Please use alternate routes if you use the Express Lanes. Expect delays on SB I-5! pic.twitter.com/pgrwBmYEtr — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 1, 2023



Original:

A collision is blocking all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 on the Ship Canal Bridge after a collision disrupted traffic this morning.

According to a tweet from the Washington State Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m.

HAPPENING NOW We have a collision on the SB I-5 Express Lanes on the Ship Canal Bridge in #Seattle. All but 1 lane blocked. There are several vehicles involved. This will take a while to clear. Expect delays on SB I-5 & seek alternate routes if you’re using the Express Lanes! pic.twitter.com/IJ73mvANqt — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 1, 2023

A firetruck has cleared one of the lanes, allowing cars to crawl by in the left lane.

Cars are backed up to 85th Street as of the time of reporting.

Officials say that the incident will take a while to clear and recommend that commuters find an alternate route.

This is a developing story, check back in for details