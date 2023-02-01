LOCAL NEWS
Train hits, kills person in Puyallup Wednesday morning
Feb 1, 2023, 11:55 AM | Updated: 1:02 pm
(From Twitter @DavidInPuyallup)
A person was hit and killed on the train tracks in Puyallup Wednesday morning, authorities report.
Sound Transit confirms that a southbound Sounder train hit a person on the tracks. The person was not at a crossing.
The accident happened at Stewart Ave. and 19th Street NW in Puyallup.
Crews and @PuyallupPD are at the scene of a train vs. pedestrian at Stewart Ave and 19th Street CT NW. PLEASE use an alternative route; Stewart is down to one lane. Unknown when it will reopen. pic.twitter.com/iPy8Lzza8b
— Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (@CentralPierce) January 9, 2023
We don’t know the details surrounding the incident. Police are investigating.
