LOCAL NEWS

Train hits, kills person in Puyallup Wednesday morning

Feb 1, 2023, 11:55 AM | Updated: 1:02 pm
train kills person puyallup...
A person was hit and killed on the train tracks in Puyallup Wednesday morning, authorities report. (From Twitter @DavidInPuyallup)
(From Twitter @DavidInPuyallup)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A person was hit and killed on the train tracks in Puyallup Wednesday morning, authorities report.

Sound Transit confirms that a southbound Sounder train hit a person on the tracks. The person was not at a crossing.

The accident happened at Stewart Ave. and 19th Street NW in Puyallup.

We don’t know the details surrounding the incident. Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

