Train hits, kills person in Puyallup Wednesday morning

A person was hit and killed on the train tracks in Puyallup Wednesday morning, authorities report.

Sound Transit confirms that a southbound Sounder train hit a person on the tracks. The person was not at a crossing.

The accident happened at Stewart Ave. and 19th Street NW in Puyallup.

Crews and @PuyallupPD are at the scene of a train vs. pedestrian at Stewart Ave and 19th Street CT NW. PLEASE use an alternative route; Stewart is down to one lane. Unknown when it will reopen. pic.twitter.com/iPy8Lzza8b — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (@CentralPierce) January 9, 2023

We don’t know the details surrounding the incident. Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.