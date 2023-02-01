Beyoncé announces Seattle stop on ‘Renaissance World Tour’

Beyoncé announced Wednesday that she will be stopping at Seattle’s Lumen Field as a part of her ‘Renaissance World Tour.’

In support of her seventh studio album, her Renaissance tour kicks off in May in Sweden. She will perform a total of 40 shows during the tour, ending in Louisiana.

Madonna coming to Climate Pledge Arena for greatest hits tour

The highly anticipated tour announcement she made on Instagram and her website Wednesday comes days before the Grammy Awards on Sunday, where the global superstar is the most nominated artist and could make Recording Academy history.

This is her first solo tour in more than six years.

One of the stops on her tour includes a show at Seattle’s Lumen Field Sept. 13.

Tickets can be purchased starting Feb. 6, with an exclusive presale to “BeyHive” members. Instructions for tickets are available at livenation.com.