Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Final Boeing 747 takes off from Everett facility

Feb 1, 2023, 3:56 PM
Boeing 747...
Final 747 takes off from Everett facility (KIRO 7 News)
(KIRO 7 News)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Spectators and airplane enthusiasts braved the cold Wednesday morning to see the last 747 take off from the Boeing facility in Everett.

As the plane heads to Cincinnati, it’s leaving a message for all of us in the sky.

The flight pattern includes a “747″ with a crown on the top, highlighting that she’s always been known as the Queen of the Skies.

It was the world’s first jumbo jet, capable of carrying up to 660 passengers and flying nonstop for over 7,000 miles without refueling.

“The airplane was extremely reliable. We would fly from Minneapolis to Narita, get out of the airplane, and within hours we’d turn around and we’d fly to Singapore back to Minneapolis,” said Eugene Vizzetti, a retired Northwest pilot.

The very first 747 ever built is on display inside the Museum of Flight in Tukwila.

“This is 747 number one, serial number one. First flew on Feb. 9, 1969. It’s had a 54-year run,” said Vizzetti.

Before becoming a docent at the museum, Vizzetti was a pilot for 31 years.

He said this was the first big airplane he got to fly.

“That’s what I flew — the 747 B models for Northwest. Flew them for about three years,” said Vizzetti. “It was a wonderful flying airplane.”

Over the years, the 747 has carried millions of travelers, six presidents, and even the Space Shuttle across the county and around the world.

In this age of clean energy and fuel economy, massive aircraft like this have been reduced to carrying cargo, which is what Atlas Air plans to do with this once majestic and eternally iconic Queen of the Skies.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Local News

REI...
Bill Kaczaraba

REI to lay off 167 employees at headquarters in Kent

Outdoor retailer REI is laying off 167 employees - 8% of its workforce - at their headquarters located in Kent.
19 hours ago
dog daycare...
Frank Sumrall

Dogs rescued after flames erupt from Seattle dog daycare facility

A fire, now reportedly under control, started at a Seattle dog daycare facility, with firefighters still working to rescue some of the dogs.
19 hours ago
sex offenders...
Kathryn Stone

Plan to house sex offenders in Tenino on pause amid public outcry

A housing facility for convicted sex offenders in Thurston County was expected to open today, but is now delayed.
19 hours ago
crisis care dave upthegrove...
L.B. Gilbert

$1.25 billion Crisis Care Center levy passes King County Council

King County voters will get the chance to vote on a new levy that would allow the county to fund a new network of crisis care centers.
19 hours ago
safe streets...
Micki Gamez

Seattle awarded $25.6 million for Safe Streets Grant

This federal funding, in addition to the $5.1 million in city funds, advances Seattle's Vision Zero safe streets plan.
19 hours ago
stabbed...
Frank Sumrall

Man stabbed in University District, suspects not yet located

Seattle Police responded to a report of rocks being thrown at a man but quickly learned a man had been stabbed Tuesday evening.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Final Boeing 747 takes off from Everett facility