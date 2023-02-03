Listen: Dramatic 911 call before death of Yakima mass murderer

A dramatic 911 call revealed more about the Yakima mass shooting that left three people, and the shooter, dead 10 days ago at a Circle K convenience store.

Police said 21-year-old Jarid Haddock killed two people inside the store and then fatally shot a man in the parking lot.

Haddock fled the scene but ended up outside a Target, where he borrowed a woman’s phone to call his mother.

The woman whose phone was borrowed called 911.

Here is the call. A warning, some people may find this call disturbing.

Moments after the call, police arrived at the Target location. Officers found Haddock dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Little is known about a motive, though Haddock’s mother said he was a meth user whose habit had gotten worse. He was reportedly acting “crazy” and had access to guns.

