Wind advisory issued as wind, possible power outages return

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of western Washington Friday at 10:00 a.m., saying that they are expecting gusts up to 40 to 50 mph.

Windstorms last month caused power outages to thousands, shut down roads, and felled trees. In Fall City, strong winds caused a tree to fall onto a woman, killing her.

These widespread windy conditions will be coupled with some lowland rain and mountain snow.

The wind is expected to start Friday morning and peak in the late morning and early afternoon before gradually decreasing Friday night.

While Friday’s storm is not expected to be a major wind event in the same way though, any unsecured objects could get knocked over or blown away, and tree damage and power outages are possible.

In the last 24 hours we’ve seen a notable increase in the wind forecast for Friday. Winds will peak late Fri morning through the afternoon and be strongest along the WA coast and from Whidbey Is. northward. Power outages & tree damage will be possible#wawx pic.twitter.com/GNF19r6rpS — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 2, 2023

Winds are expected to peak from late morning through the mid-afternoon hours before decreasing late Friday night.

While rain will be off and on, it will last through the weekend. Widespread flooding is not a concern. Minor flooding is possible for locations along the Skokomish River in Mason County.

“We’ll see some rain for us, but certainly not more than we would expect for this time of year. This weekend the main story will be the wind,” NWS meteorologist Dana Felton told KIRO Newsradio.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the San Juan Islands, Western Whatcom County, and the North Coast for wind gusts around 50 to 60 mph.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the rest of the area for wind gusts potentially around 40 to 50 mph, especially near water.

Temperature highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s – about seasonal norms.

The mountains will get an average of 6 to 12 inches of snow from Friday through the weekend.

