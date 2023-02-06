Close
LOCAL NEWS

Washingtonian wins tickets to Grammys through blood donation

Feb 6, 2023, 5:49 AM | Updated: 6:37 am
(Photo from KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
One Washingtonian had one of the best seats in the house viewing the 65th Annual Grammy Awards — at the ceremony itself!

Jill Whitney Schroeder recently won tickets at a drawing through Bloodworks Northwest. When she first got the email saying she won, she didn’t think it was real.

“I got an email from Bloodworks, and I thought it was a joke,” Schroeder said.

But when she realized she was getting two tickets to the award show and after party, plus having her airfare and hotel stay paid for, the excitement kicked in.

“I am hoping to see Adele and Beyoncé perform,” Schroeder said before the show. “The most exciting thing for me is Trevor Noah. He’s the host again this year.”

Schroeder has been an avid donor of blood since 2005. She recently reached a mile marker of donating up to 100 units of blood. She says while the prize to the Grammys is amazing, she enjoys donating blood for the right reasons.

“It’s an easy thing that I can do to help the community. It’s just something that is important to me. Very important thing for me to do this,” Schroeder said.

“I think that everyone should just give it a try. If you have never tried donating blood before, it’s actually simple and quick, and it can be something that you do just even once. And it helps people out,” Schroeder said.

To donate, you can schedule an appointment with Bloodworks Northwest here.

Washingtonian wins tickets to Grammys through blood donation