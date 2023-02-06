Close
Pike Place Market invites people to celebrate Black History Month at Black-owned businesses

Feb 6, 2023, 11:43 AM | Updated: 11:44 am
People walk past the Pike Place Market, Seattle's top tourist destination on March 09, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The city has recently struggled with an uptick in homelessness and violent crime. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Pike Place Market is inviting the public to celebrate Black History Month by exploring the market’s Black-owned businesses.

“Let’s take a moment during Black History Month to honor and support the Black business owners at Pike Place Market, and to celebrate the vital role they play in creating a vibrant and thriving community,” Pike Place Market said.

At Lands of Origins, Chef Meeraf Mamo creates Ethiopian-inspired desserts, lentils, and spice kits.

BLMF Literary Saloon, in the lower levels of the market, “is a book lovers dream with literature filling the windows, lining the shelves, and piled around the floor,” the market said.

J.B. Johnson has owned the saloon for over 17 years. He is “always helpful with friendly, knowledgeable service and an eclectic collection to tailor recommendations,” the market said.

For those looking to take home a piece of the market, go to East Africa Fine Art. Owner Wais Ali makes original acrylic paintings themed after his time growing up in East Africa.

“These Black business owners are not just making a positive impact on the Pike Place Market community, but they are also helping to strengthen the Black community in Seattle and beyond,” the market said. “By showcasing their talents, skills, and products, they are making a powerful statement about the value of diversity, inclusion, and entrepreneurship.”

For a complete list of Black-owned businesses in Pike Place Market and ways to support them go here.

