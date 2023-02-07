Western Washington city named one of the safest in the country

One of the safest cities in the United States is in Western Washington, according to a report from moneygeek.com.

While the majority of the safest small cities are in the northeast, Sammamish, Washington, is 13th on the list.

A small city or town is defined as having between 30,000 to 100,000 residents.

According to the report, crime statistics were analyzed to rank the cost of crime in 660 small cities nationwide, in every state.

The report says while the cost of crime has gone down by 5% from 2020 to 2021, the cost of crime has gone up in larger cities by 6%.

Here are the 15 safest cities and towns in America, with the crime cost per capita:

Yorktown Town, NY, $43 Mason, OH, $47 Andover, MA, $51 Southlake, TX, $64 Arlington, MA, $65 Princeton, NJ, $65 Hampden Township, PA, $69 Carmel Town, NY, $74 Needham, MA, $77 Greenwich, CT, $81 Westfield, NJ, $85 Rexburg, ID, $86 Sammamish, WA, $90 North Andover, MA, $95 White Lake Township, MI, $95

Find the complete report at moneygeek.com.

