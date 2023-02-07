Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Western Washington city named one of the safest in the country

Feb 7, 2023, 2:04 PM
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

One of the safest cities in the United States is in Western Washington, according to a report from moneygeek.com.

While the majority of the safest small cities are in the northeast, Sammamish, Washington, is 13th on the list.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

A small city or town is defined as having between 30,000 to 100,000 residents.

According to the report, crime statistics were analyzed to rank the cost of crime in 660 small cities nationwide, in every state.

The report says while the cost of crime has gone down by 5% from 2020 to 2021, the cost of crime has gone up in larger cities by 6%.

Here are the 15 safest cities and towns in America, with the crime cost per capita:

  1. Yorktown Town, NY, $43
  2. Mason, OH, $47
  3. Andover, MA, $51
  4. Southlake, TX, $64
  5. Arlington, MA, $65
  6. Princeton, NJ, $65
  7. Hampden Township, PA, $69
  8. Carmel Town, NY, $74
  9. Needham, MA, $77
  10. Greenwich, CT, $81
  11. Westfield, NJ, $85
  12. Rexburg, ID, $86
  13. Sammamish, WA, $90
  14. North Andover, MA, $95
  15. White Lake Township, MI, $95

Find the complete report at moneygeek.com.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Uncategorized

People walk past the Pike Place Market, Seattle's top tourist destination on March 09, 2022 in Seat...
Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Pike Place Market invites people to celebrate Black History Month at Black-owned businesses

Pike Place Market is inviting the public to celebrate Black History Month by exploring the market’s Black-owned businesses.
2 days ago
Renton fuel spill...
Michael Simeona

Fuel spill causes traffic issues on NB I-405 in Renton

All lanes of northbound I-405 in Renton at Coal Creek Pwky are blocked Sunday morning due to a previous collision that caused a fuel spill.
2 months ago
Seattle weather Eliott Bay...
Bill Kaczaraba

The beauty of Seattle weather emerges from the cloudy skies

Seattle is finally getting a break from all this wintry weather, even though winter itself is a couple of weeks away.
2 months ago
...
No Author

EXPIRED: Enter to Win a $400 Seahawks Pro Shop Gift Card!

It’s giving SZN! The Seattle Seahawks, KIRO Newsradio, and Seattle Sports have your chance to win a $400 Seahawks Pro Shop in-store gift card.
2 months ago
(KIRO 7)...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Troopers searching for suspect after 74-year-old woman carjacked in Kent

The Washington State Patrol is searching for a suspected carjacker who stole a 74-year-old woman’s car after he caused a four-car collision in Kent on Saturday.
3 months ago
...
Bill Kaczaraba

Hawks drop one in Munich; Lose to Bucs 16-21

Hawks lose in Munich against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 16-21.
3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Western Washington city named one of the safest in the country