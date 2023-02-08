3 injured in collision involving multiple vehicles, including forklift, in north Seattle

Crews safely rescued three people who were trapped inside their cars after a collision that involved a forklift, on Tuesday evening, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The collision happened at about 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and North 96th Street.

A person reportedly drove a forklift onto Aurora Avenue, where they caused a collision involving two cars, according to a Seattle Police Department spokesperson.

Firefighters needed to remove the roof of one of the two cars, so they could access two people who were trapped inside.

Fire crews also freed the occupant of another car involved in this crash.

Three people were taken to the hospital for further treatment – one was in critical condition, a second in serious condition, and the third in stable condition.

The driver of the forklift was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to police.

The SPD Traffic Collision Investigation Squad also responded to the scene and will be investigating the cause of this collision.

All lanes of Aurora Avenue North at North 96th Street are blocked as of 3:35 p.m. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and expect delays while authorities respond to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.