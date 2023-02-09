Here’s the ‘buzz’ behind Seattle’s mushroom coffee

Coffee enhancements and alternatives are everywhere these days: From the milk you put into your lattes, syrups in your sugary drinks, or the base for your caffeine boost, there’s no telling what could possibly come next — until now.

Mushroom coffee.

Before you jump in with, “I’m not a mushroom person,” or “don’t like the taste of mushrooms,” let me start off by saying that’s what I said before heading to Wunderground Coffee’s cafe in Capitol Hill.

The cafe, like most fun and eclectic coffee shops in Seattle, has that ‘je ne se quoi’ if you will. If it weren’t for the mushroom decor you likely would have no idea what this coffee was actually made of, and that’s probably a good thing if you’re hesitant to switch up your morning coffee.

Now for the part you’ve been waiting for — it tasted like regular coffee. I had a medium roast blend served through a French press. This blend named “Brainchild” by founder and CEO of Wunderground Jody Hall is not yet available for purchase (but will be soon) and was infused with the extract of adaptogenic mushrooms (Reishi, Chaga, Lion’s Mane, and Cordyceps). So there are no chunky mushroom bits floating in any Wunderground coffee and the extract’s flavoring was completely disguised.

So now that we’ve got the taste out of the way, let’s dive into “why mushrooms?”

Well, for starters, some adaptogenic mushrooms — also referred to as “medicinal” or “functional” mushrooms — have been in eastern medicine for thousands of years. Ongoing studies suggest that adaptogenic mushrooms when combined with coffee have benefits ranging from curbing caffeine-related jitters to enhancing focus. Of course, no mushroom is exactly like the other.

Reishi: Used as an immunity booster and to reduce inflammation.

Lion’s Mane: Studies suggest this mushroom supports brain health, reduces “brain fog,” and is used to relieve mild symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Cordyceps: Known to fight inflammation, boost athletic performance, and said to support heart health.

Chaga: Full of antioxidants, used to regulate your immune system and lower blood pressure, supports gut health.

Now that the benefits to mental and physical health are being more widely recognized, fungi are growing in popularity. Jody, who has decades of experience working in the coffee world, took her love for the most popular morning beverage and was determined to marry the benefits of mushrooms seamlessly — and all of her customers would agree. It took 30, maybe 40 different blends to “master” each creation. Nevertheless, Wunderground Coffee now has several blends for you to choose from. Each blend is designed to ultimately enhance your coffee experience.

Wunderground Coffee’s founder and CEO also shared with KIRO 7 that mental health matters to their company, as 10% of select sales support mental health through the Jed Foundation.

