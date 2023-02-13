Overnight road work in Everett closes multiple lanes on I-5

Commuters through Everett this week need to prepare for delays, particularly on northbound I-5 between Lowell Road and the Highway 2 Interchange.

Crews will be working on improvements that include grinding and resurfacing the pavement, repairing expansion joints, and replacing broken panels. In order to safely conduct this work, all but one lane will close during this project, which begins at 8 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m.

This section of highway was built in the late 1960s and decades of heavy traffic are finally taking their toll. According to WSDOT, this rehab project is expected to cost $7.9 million and should wrap up in the fall.

Last month a concrete panel was dislodged on I-5 in Everett, damaging a number of passing vehicles. Crews had to close two lanes for seven hours in order to apply a temporary emergency asphalt patch.