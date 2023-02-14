Consumer Reports finds lead and cadmium in varieties of dark chocolate

According to Consumer Reports, two heavy metals linked to health problems in children and adults have been found in a variety of dark chocolate.

While studies of dark chocolate suggest its high antioxidants may improve heart and other conditions, its cadmium and lead have researchers concerned.

According to Consumer Reports, just an ounce a day could put an adult over a level that could be harmful.

Of the 23 bars that Consumer Reports tested, all had some cadmium and lead, with just five of them being “relatively low.”

According to Consumer Reports, the safer choices are Mast, Taza Chocolate, Ghiradelli (Intense Dark and Intense Dark Twilight), and Valrhona.

The brands high in cadmium are Beyond Good, Equal Exchange, Lindt, Scharffen Berger, Alter Eco, Pascha, and Dove.

Brands high in lead are Tony’s, Lily’s, Godiva, Chocolove (Strong Dark and Extreme Dark), Lindt, Endangered Species, Trader Joe’s, Hu, and Hershey’s.

The brands high in cadmium and lead are Theo (Pure Dark and Extra Dark), Trader Joe’s, Lily’s, and Green & Black’s.

For the complete list, Consumer Reports study can be found here.