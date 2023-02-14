Man who claimed to be armed shot by Burien police in traffic

A man was taken to the hospital after he reportedly ran into traffic and was shot, Burien Police said on a Facebook post.

Officers were sent to South 160th Street and 1st Avenue South around 10 a.m. Tuesday after getting calls of a man running into traffic.

Police say when they arrived, they saw a man who claimed to be armed.

Police say they tried to catch the man using nonlethal tactics but were unable to. Shots were fired, and apparently, the man was hit.

The man was taken to the hospital, but there was no word on his condition.

Police remain on the scene at this time, and an investigation has begun.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.