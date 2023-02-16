Mill Creek Community Association to remove about 50 trees due to laminated root rot infection

The Mill Creek Community Association is knocking down all trees within a fifty-foot radius of any tree infected with laminated root rot.

Many are sky-high Douglas Firs that have been there for decades. It’s estimated 50 trees in total will need to come down.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Association Director, Hilary Bublitz backs the decision.

She said, if these trees aren’t taken care of, homeowners will be at risk. Trees infected with the pathogen become hollowed, their roots are weakened, and are, therefore, more prone to falling over.

“It’s a very upsetting thing that’s happening,” said Bublitz. “What we cannot do is ignore it and hope it goes away.”

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO