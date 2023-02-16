Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Suspect appears in court for South Lake Union sexual assault

Feb 16, 2023, 1:04 PM | Updated: 2:43 pm
sexual assault...
Accused South Lake Union rapist scheduled to be in court (Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
Sam Campbell's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

A man accused of raping a woman inside her South Lake Union apartment last week has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree robbery, and residential burglary with sexual motivation.

Newly released court documents from a Feb. 4 rape investigation in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood said the suspect stole a woman’s green card and returned to her apartment building the next day with a knife.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video, which they said showed a man, identified as Isaiah Weston, walking in through the front door of the apartment complex and then standing there, watching her as she walked to the elevator.

Man allegedly attacks woman with machete in Tacoma RV

The footage then reportedly showed Weston running toward the elevator, trying to get inside. When the door closed, he watched to see what floor the woman was headed to, taking the stairwell shortly after.

Police later learned more from the victim. She was at home cooking when she opened the door to ventilate the apartment. She told police that’s when the man with a knife walked in, demanded her money, put the blade to her throat, and raped her.

According to police, he stole a designer purse, three credit cards, and the woman’s green card before leaving.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, then escorted back home early in the morning. Several hours later, police received a 911 call that Weston was back.

Officers got to her apartment and found the man, identified as Weston, in an emergency stairwell just 20 feet from her unit. Found on him, according to the police, was her credit cards, her green card, a knife, a ski mask, and sunglasses he was allegedly wearing in the surveillance footage.

Police arrested him and took him back to the department’s headquarters to interview him.

Authorities said Weston was alone in the interview room being recorded. He is on video talking to himself, saying he should say he “robbed” her, not “raped” her.

When Weston was told police would be seizing his clothing for evidence, detectives quoted him in court documents as saying, “’but these aren’t the clothes (suspect paused his speech) that I see the guy wearing in the video’ or words to that effect.”

Man arrested for delivering fentanyl to Sumner teens, one of whom died from overdose

According to court documents, police found a condom at the scene. Authorities conducted DNA testing on Weston. No results were included in the batch of court documents.

King County prosecutors said Weston doesn’t have an extensive criminal history, but the office argued for him to be held on $750,000 bail with multiple restrictions – including home monitoring and notification of the victim if the bond is posted, among other conditions. Prosecutors said Weston is likely to commit another violent offense or to interfere with the victim and witnesses.

Follow Sam Campbell on Twitter or email him here

Local News

legislature pursuit laws...
L.B. Gilbert

Washington state Legislature considers rolling back strict pursuit laws

Washington state legislature is moving forward with a bill that is looking to scale back on strict police pursuit laws in place.
15 hours ago
layoff anxiety...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle tech workers have some of the worst ‘layoff anxiety’ in the US

Thousands have been affected by recent layoffs at some of the largest tech companies in the world, and layoff anxiety is running rampant.
15 hours ago
FILE - Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at the Starbucks annual shareholders meeting in Seattle....
Associated Press

Starbucks’ CEO declines appearance before Senate on anti-union efforts

Starbucks' interim CEO Howard Schutz has declined a request to appear before the Senate looking into the response to an ongoing unionization campaign
15 hours ago
waste...
Lisa Brooks

Lightning strike causes 100K gallons of waste to flow into Puget Sound

A lighting strike next to the Barton Pump Station in West Seattle caused more than a hundred thousand gallons of waste to overflow this week.
15 hours ago
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhins...
Associated Press

Another disappointing inflation report thumps Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street tumbled Thursday, and stocks fell by the most in four weeks following more evidence that high inflation is staying stickier than expected. The S&P 500 dropped 1.4% after a report said inflation at the wholesale level slowed by less last month than economists forecast. It echoed a report on […]
15 hours ago
Core Scientific's Marble, NC Data Center (Photo: Business Wire)Credit: Business Wire...
Associated Press

Amazon data center construction approved despite big name opposition

Actor Robert Duvall was one of more than 100 speakers at a northern Virginia town's council meeting opposing a proposed $550 million data center from Amazon.
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Suspect appears in court for South Lake Union sexual assault