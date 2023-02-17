Close
LOCAL NEWS

More than 200 neglected bunnies seized by Animal Control

Feb 17, 2023
BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Pierce County Animal Control made its largest single seizure of animals in one day, with over 200 abused bunnies taken from a Puyallup home.

Yesterday, animal control officers served a search warrant at a Puyallup property to retrieve over 200 rabbits. Animal Control was investigating after getting a complaint about the care of the animals.

Pacific Science Center floats replacing iconic pools with meadow

During the search warrant, 95 rabbits were found in two sheds in the backyard of the residence. The rest of the animals were inside the home in numerous cages.

With the help of The Humane Society of Tacoma and Pierce County, officers were able to inspect each rabbit before taking them back to the humane society for further examination and care.

In all, 246 rabbits were taken from the home.

