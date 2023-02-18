Seattle police investigating after 2 injured in South Park shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the South Park neighborhood on Friday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers saw a shooting in the 800 block of South Cloverdale Street. The department tweeted about the shooting just before 9:30 p.m.

Two “uninvolved victims” were hit, according to SPD. Police are still searching for the shooter.

