LOCAL NEWS

Police investigating carjacking, kidnapping in Seattle neighborhood

Feb 20, 2023, 6:33 AM | Updated: 7:20 am
(Jason Rantz/AM 770 KTTH)
BY
Seattle police are investigating a carjacking and kidnapping in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 900 block of East Yesler Way Saturday at 11:30 a.m., where a male victim was found with a cut on his head. The man told officers two men held him at gunpoint, stole his phone and car keys, then forced him into the back of their car where they proceeded to drive him around.

Seattle Police 2022 crime report shows increase in murders, violent crime

The victim was allegedly hit in the head with a gun, but managed to escape when the car stopped.

Police later located the victim’s car, where they impounded it for further processing.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

