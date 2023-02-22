LOCAL (NEW)
Arrest made in Tacoma pot shop robbery
Feb 22, 2023, 7:23 AM
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Tacoma Police say they’ve arrested an 18-year-old male in connection with a pot-shop robbery back in October.
The business in the 26-hundred block of Pacific Avenue was closed at the time, when the robbers drove through the front doors.
Six people quickly loaded merchandise into bags and somebody shot at a security guard as they were leaving.
Police said when they arrested the suspect, he had a stolen firearm on him.
He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on multiple charges, including First Degree Assault and Burglary and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.
A 17-year-old was arrested earlier, and the investigation is ongoing.