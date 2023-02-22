Close
Arrest made in Tacoma pot shop robbery

Feb 22, 2023, 7:23 AM
A surge in robberies at licensed cannabis shops in Washington state is helping fuel a renewed push for federal banking reforms that would make the cash-dependent stores a less appealing target. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture BY
Tacoma Police say they’ve arrested an 18-year-old male in connection with a pot-shop robbery back in October.

The business in the 26-hundred block of Pacific Avenue was closed at the time, when the robbers drove through the front doors.

Six people quickly loaded merchandise into bags and somebody shot at a security guard as they were leaving.

Snow letting us know winter is far from over

Police said when they arrested the suspect, he had a stolen firearm on him.

He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on multiple charges, including First Degree Assault and Burglary and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

A 17-year-old was arrested earlier, and the investigation is ongoing.

