Arrest made in Tacoma pot shop robbery

Tacoma Police say they’ve arrested an 18-year-old male in connection with a pot-shop robbery back in October.

The business in the 26-hundred block of Pacific Avenue was closed at the time, when the robbers drove through the front doors.

Six people quickly loaded merchandise into bags and somebody shot at a security guard as they were leaving.

Police said when they arrested the suspect, he had a stolen firearm on him.

He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on multiple charges, including First Degree Assault and Burglary and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

A 17-year-old was arrested earlier, and the investigation is ongoing.