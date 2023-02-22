Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: YouTube needs to start playing by the rules

Feb 22, 2023, 10:12 AM | Updated: 11:29 am
YouTube...
Dave says it's time for YouTube to play by the same rules as broadcasters. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Dave Ross's Profile Picture BY
Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

All of us in the media are in the business of attracting an audience. And all of us have ways of figuring out what that audience wants.

The fundamental question argued before the Supreme Court yesterday is whether federal law should treat YouTube, owned by Google, the same way it treats a broadcaster like us.

The lawsuit against Google was brought by the family of an exchange student killed in an ISIS attack in Paris in 2015. They claim that YouTube’s algorithm ended up spoon-feeding ISIS videos to the perpetrators of the attack and that the company is therefore held liable.

The problem is they have to tailor their argument to a federal law that was designed to give online companies basically blanket immunity to lawsuits over videos that the company itself didn’t create.

So they’re arguing – OK, YouTube didn’t create these videos, but it DID create the software that recommended them.

That argument seemed to baffle the court – but it’s the best they can do because they’re dealing with an outdated law.

The provision known as Section 230, was passed in the 90’s as a way to protect fledgling internet companies so they could grow.

Starbucks CEO: ‘Negotiations should be done face-to-face’

It let YouTube create a business model where ordinary people would create videos for free and where the prime directive could be very simple – to keep the largest number of users engaged for the longest possible time.

And when users began to abuse that freedom – well, viewers could flag the abuses AFTER the fact, but ultimately YouTube could say “not our problem”– and keep pushing the poison.

But to me, that’s nonsense.

Platforms like YouTube are no longer innocent puppies struggling to survive.

Now – if an online post ends up going to just a HANDFUL of people and stops there, no problem. That’s the equivalent of neighborhood gossip.

But if posts are being promoted regardless of content, that’s a problem.

And if any post spreads to a hundred, or a thousand, or a million, or a billion people – that’s a broadcast. And the nature of that broadcast content can’t just be ignored.

When a YouTube post becomes a broadcast, why shouldn’t YouTube follow the same rules that I have to follow as a broadcaster?

In this building, we know what we’re putting on the air BEFORE it hits the transmitter. I stand in here listening to everything. If somehow somebody sneaks a rogue story into the system, I have 20 seconds to hit the red button. And if I miss it Colleen will catch it.

But BEYOND what the law requires, each of us here also has a value system based not on some algorithm but on our responsibility to our audience as fellow human beings. We’re here to make sure toxic propaganda doesn’t go unchallenged.

Section 230 may have been essential to get the internet off the ground, but that was more than 25 years ago. Today, YouTube isn’t just an experiment. Practically speaking, it’s the world’s largest broadcaster. Which means you either teach your algorithm to press the red button or take responsibility for the consequences.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

downtown...
Frank Sumrall

Kruse challenges Seattle mayor’s plan: How is it going to be different?

"A lot of buzzwords," Brandi Kruse said in response to Harrell's speech earlier today. "I swear to God, they need to ban the word 'bold.' "
1 day ago
Seattle Traffic...
Dave Ross

Ross: Will a Road Usage Charge replace gas tax?

House Bill 1832 would set up a voluntary program to test the practicality of a Road Usage Charge to replace the gas tax.
1 day ago
downtown...
Frank Sumrall

Kruse: Abandoned downtown ‘revealed the worst of the city’

"Amazon is offering Seattle an olive branch it does not deserve, but I really, really hope that city leaders will take it," Kruse said.
2 days ago
Jimmy Carter...
Dave Ross

Ross: I admit having a soft spot for President Jimmy Carter

I admit having a soft spot for President Jimmy Carter, because I covered him when he was Governor of Georgia.
2 days ago
Social housing...
Bill Kaczaraba

John Curley: Social housing will not work in Seattle

The initiative would create a social housing developer, who will be able to own, acquire, and maintain social housing in Seattle.
4 days ago
cognitive tests...
Frank Sumrall

Should government leaders have to pass cognitive tests to stay in office?

President Biden was inaugurated 61 days after turning 78, and before him, former President Trump was 70 when we was sworn in.
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Ross: YouTube needs to start playing by the rules