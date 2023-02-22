Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Second arrest made in 2022 cannabis shop robbery

Feb 22, 2023, 1:02 PM | Updated: 2:18 pm
BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Tacoma Police reported the arrest of an 18-year-old male in connection with the robbery of a cannabis shop that occurred last October. It was the second arrest related to the robbery.

Robbers drove through the front doors of the business, located in the 2600 block of Pacific Ave., at approximately 2:30 a.m. Oct. 28.

Six suspects arrived at the closed business in three vehicles, one of which was used to drive through the front doors, according to Tacoma Police. The suspects then entered the store and started throwing merchandise into bags they had brought with them.

As they were leaving the shop, a security guard approached them and was subsequently shot at. The suspects fled both in vehicles and on foot.

Police reported the 18-year-old suspect had a stolen firearm on him when they arrested him.

He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on multiple charges, including first degree assault, burglary, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

A 17-year-old was arrested earlier while the investigation continues.

Police are still looking for more suspects. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

