Second arrest made in 2022 cannabis shop robbery

Tacoma Police reported the arrest of an 18-year-old male in connection with the robbery of a cannabis shop that occurred last October. It was the second arrest related to the robbery.

Robbers drove through the front doors of the business, located in the 2600 block of Pacific Ave., at approximately 2:30 a.m. Oct. 28.

Six suspects arrived at the closed business in three vehicles, one of which was used to drive through the front doors, according to Tacoma Police. The suspects then entered the store and started throwing merchandise into bags they had brought with them.

As they were leaving the shop, a security guard approached them and was subsequently shot at. The suspects fled both in vehicles and on foot.

Police reported the 18-year-old suspect had a stolen firearm on him when they arrested him.

He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on multiple charges, including first degree assault, burglary, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

A 17-year-old was arrested earlier while the investigation continues.

Police are still looking for more suspects. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Mayor Harrell’s State of Seattle address: ‘A lot to be optimistic about’

Stabbing victim helped by business staff

Seattle police officers responded to a report of a man who received help from workers at a South Lake Union business after he had been stabbed multiple times.

When officers arrived just after 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Dexter Avenue North, they found a man with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. Police provided life-saving measures until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived. SFD transported the 55-year-old male victim to Harborview Medical Center to further treat his non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was unable to provide information about his attacker, and staff who called about the injured man did not witness the incident, nor had information about where it occurred.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation of this case.

Suspect arrested for stalking and harassment

Seattle Police responded just after 10 p.m. Monday night after a man threatened to harm himself at a Queen Anne neighborhood residence. Officers spoke with the 26-year-old man who confirmed he was upset, but relayed he wanted to resolve the issue with a 26-year-old female resident of the home himself.

Officers learned the man left his apartment armed with a rifle. Police asked multiple times about the location of the rifle, but were given false information by the suspect. Officers then found a car associated with the man and impounded it for further processing after not locating the weapon.

The male suspect was placed under arrest for false reporting. While in custody, a friend of the suspect had retrieved the rifle from a nearby alley. Police soon recovered the weapon.

When officers spoke with the woman, she provided information about multiple incidents with the suspect which caused her to fear for her safety.

Police arrested the suspect for the additional crimes of stalking, harassment, and obstruction. He was booked into the King County Jail.

SPD domestic violence detectives will be leading the investigation.