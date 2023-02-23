Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle freeze: Cold temperatures linger, ice remains an issue

Feb 23, 2023, 6:58 AM | Updated: 9:20 am
Seattle cold...
Cold temperatures throughout the region today. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

If you haven’t by now, it’s time to bust out the big coats, gloves, and hats. Baby, it’s cold outside. And this isn’t even the worst of it.

The cold temperatures Thursday morning are in the mid to upper 20s. Over the morning hours, expect some light snow showers across the region, but especially in the south Sound.

The morning commute is treacherous in places. Iced-over highways could lead to tricky driving.

It will be breezy throughout the day Thursday, making highs in the 30s feel more like it’s staying in the 20s. In Seattle, it felt like 16 degrees this morning.

It definitely looks like winter on the passes, so make sure you have chains at the ready.

Sea-Tac Airport sees hundreds of flight delays amidst snow

From the KIRO 7 TV weatherblog:

Highs Thursday will be in the 30s with decreasing clouds. Friday will be dry and sunny with highs in the 30s after morning lows in the 20s.

The weekend will have increasing clouds on Saturday with the chance for late-day showers of rain/snow. Then Saturday night through Sunday morning could have a dose of more substantial lowland snow before turning to rain slowly through the day on Sunday with highs in the 40s. We’ll be watching for potential travel impacts again around Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Delays are continuing at Sea-Tac because of blizzard conditions across most of the country. Check with your airline before you head off to the airport.

We will be updating this story throughout the day.

Local News

Bikini barista...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Man who allegedly attempted kidnapping barista is free on bail

A man police say tried to pull a barista through a drive-through window in Auburn is out of jail Thursday.
9 hours ago
robbery...
Lisa Brooks

Tacoma man arrested on suspicion of murder

A 23-year-old Tacoma man has been arrested on suspicion of murder charges, following the death of an infant in an apartment.
9 hours ago
snow...
Nicole Jennings

Flight cancellations, delays continue at Sea-Tac Airport today

The winter storm hitting Washington led to hundreds of flight delays at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday.
1 day ago
cannabis...
Jordan Duncan, KIRO 7 News

State senate passes bill that would ban pre-employment cannabis tests

A bill that would eliminate cannabis tests as a condition of employment was passed by the Washington State Senate on Wednesday.
1 day ago
muckleshoot tribe...
Frank Sumrall

Seattle Kraken to wear Muckleshoot Indian Tribe jersey patch

The Seattle Kraken is partnering with the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe by wearing the tribe’s logo on their jerseys for the 2023-2024 season
1 day ago
green crab...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

WA preparing to protect marine life against invasive green crab

The green crab is considered one of the most invasive species in the marine environment due to having few predators.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Seattle freeze: Cold temperatures linger, ice remains an issue