Seattle freeze: Cold temperatures linger, ice remains an issue

If you haven’t by now, it’s time to bust out the big coats, gloves, and hats. Baby, it’s cold outside. And this isn’t even the worst of it.

The cold temperatures Thursday morning are in the mid to upper 20s. Over the morning hours, expect some light snow showers across the region, but especially in the south Sound.

Roadways may be slick this morning, especially over areas that saw snow last night from Tacoma to Olympia. Take it slow and add some extra commute time! ⚠️#WAwx pic.twitter.com/8cfNo2LM2X — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 23, 2023

The morning commute is treacherous in places. Iced-over highways could lead to tricky driving.

It will be breezy throughout the day Thursday, making highs in the 30s feel more like it’s staying in the 20s. In Seattle, it felt like 16 degrees this morning.

Morning. In the lowlands be alert for crews clearing debris & restoring power. Some challenging conditions on the passes. Chains required for all except AWD/4WD on Snoqualmie, chains required on vehicles over 10K gross vehicle weight on Stevens & White. pic.twitter.com/VPnP3mDDii — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) February 21, 2023

It definitely looks like winter on the passes, so make sure you have chains at the ready.

From the KIRO 7 TV weatherblog:

Highs Thursday will be in the 30s with decreasing clouds. Friday will be dry and sunny with highs in the 30s after morning lows in the 20s. The weekend will have increasing clouds on Saturday with the chance for late-day showers of rain/snow. Then Saturday night through Sunday morning could have a dose of more substantial lowland snow before turning to rain slowly through the day on Sunday with highs in the 40s. We’ll be watching for potential travel impacts again around Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Delays are continuing at Sea-Tac because of blizzard conditions across most of the country. Check with your airline before you head off to the airport.

We will be updating this story throughout the day.