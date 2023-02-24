Multiple-car crash cleared on southbound I-5 near Ship Canal Bridge

UPDATED: 9:10 a.m.

On I-5 southbound at S 272nd St there is a disabled vehicle blocking the right lane.

— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 24, 2023

UPDATE 8:10 a.m.

KIRO Newsradio’s senior traffic reporter Chris Sullivan says things are mostly back to normal on I-5 with traffic time from Everett to Seattle down to 35 minutes.

UPDATE 8 a.m.

On the I-5 northbound on-ramp from NE 45th St there is an incident partially blocking the ramp. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 24, 2023

A multi-car crash that had earlier closed all lanes of southbound I-5 has been cleared, according to WSDOT.

Sullivan recommends using the express lanes if you can.

A three-and-a-half-mile backup remains. It is currently a 55-minute drive from Everett to Seattle.

UPDATE: Here’s what’s causing a big backup on southbound I-5 in north #Seattle near NE 45th right now. The right lane is open, but all other lanes are blocked for this collision. Our crews are working to move the vehicles & clear debris out from the roadway. Expect delays! pic.twitter.com/3oDF3ofy72 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 24, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.