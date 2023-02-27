2 killed, 1 injured in early morning crash on I-5 in Seattle

Two people were killed, and another was critically injured in a crash on Interstate 5 in Seattle early Sunday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, two cars crashed into each other on southbound I-5 near South Spokane Street just after 3 a.m.

Then, a third car crashed into one of the cars involved in the initial crash while the driver stood outside.

The third vehicle’s occupants then fled the scene on foot.

Two people involved in the initial collision died at the scene, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Another person involved in that initial crash was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. At this time, it is unknown what caused the initial collision. Three lanes of southbound I-5 were closed until about 8 a.m. while authorities responded to the scene, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. WSP responded to the scene and will continue to investigate this incident.