Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Spike, Cross debate ticket prices, music mortality ahead of Springsteen’s lastest tour

Feb 27, 2023, 6:06 PM | Updated: 6:22 pm
springsteen...
Bruce Springsteen performs in concert during the Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 tour at the Moody Center on February 16, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)
(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Tonight, Climate Pledge Arena will host Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band as one of 83 stops during an international tour — a concert Spike O’Neill, host of KIRO Nights, made sure he wouldn’t miss.

“This will be, I think, my 55th show? I’m not really certain, you lose track after so many years,” Spike said. “I’m one of those people that will stop at nothing to see Bruce. He’s been a part of my life musically since I was a teenager.”

The tour began Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, and will stretch across the Atlantic into countries including Spain, France, Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland after completing its national dates.

Woodland Park Zoo releases lineup for ZooTunes 2023

“It also gets complicated with Springsteen over the last year, it’s been very complicated to be a fan,” Charles Cross told Spike on KIRO’s Midday show. “And this tour, I have mixed feelings about, but once you buy that ticket and take that train with those artists that you discover in your youth, their music means so much to you because it’s essentially how you became an adult by listening to these records. So I’m never going to miss a Springsteen show.”

Cross is a Seattle-based music journalist who ran and edited “The Rocket” for 15 years. His 2001 biography of Kurt Cobain, titled “Heavier Than Heaven,” won the 2002 ASCAP Award for Outstanding Musical Biography.

Cross’ mixed feelings come from the dynamic pricing element of acquiring Bruce Springsteen tickets, which makes tickets vary in price driven by demand from fans, essentially creating a bidding war.

“They technically started at about $135 for nosebleeds, but basically this model, which is not Springsteen’s model, is a model that is happening all through the industry of dynamic pricing,” Cross said. “The tickets go on sale and the $135 tickets, if there’s enough demand and enough people are trying to get in, the computer automatically ups those, and those suddenly become $500 seats.”

Cross claims Springsteen’s tour was handled the worst, as there wasn’t a cap put in place for the tickets, meaning the prices began to reach exponential rates.

“When I went on to buy tickets for this, I saw seats in the second or third row, and literally, they were $5,000,” Cross said. “There are a lot of Springsteen fans that are burnt by this and feel frustrated, and I know people are not going to the show for that reason.”

But both Spike and Cross applauded the sheer amount of tours and concerts Springsteen has held, which now totals more than 3,500 different shows over a career spanning more than 50 years.

“It’s funny, when I got to see Bruce during the River Tour, which was about six years ago, I was wondering if this was going to be the last time I got to see Bruce and the E Street Band play,” Spike said. “And now I say the same thing tonight, but now it’s not that I’m worried about Bruce not making the tour. I’m worried about me not making it to another tour.”

More from Spike O’Neill: Should government leaders have to pass cognitive tests to stay in office?

The E. Street band lost two members of the band within the last 15 years when keyboardist Danny Federici died in 2008, followed by saxophonist Clarence Clemons three years later.

“God bless both those guys. I knew both of them, they were great people and great players,” Cross said. “But we do have the mortality. Music becomes such a touchstone for our early lives. We go see these artists because it reminds us of when we were young. But when they die, we feel the mortality in a deeper way than we do with other people. There’s something about music that’s tied into that.”

Local News

tolliver...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

2020 Seattle mass shooter set to be released from jail while awaiting trial

Tolliver will have to wear an ankle monitor as he goes to live with his grandmother before the trial next month. He did not have to post bail.
18 hours ago
Woodland Park Zoo...
Bill Kaczaraba

Woodland Park Zoo releases lineup for ZooTunes 2023

You're going to have to wait until March 3rd at 10 a.m. to buy tickets to the ZooTunes summer concert series at the Woodland Park Zoo.
18 hours ago
Highway 2...
Nate Connors

WSDOT to close Hwy 2 near Stevens Pass for avalanche control

Due to heavy snowfall, WSDOT will close both directions of highway 2 between Skykomish and the Summit for avalanche control, Tuesday morning.
18 hours ago
Dilbert...
Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle Times drops ‘Dilbert’ from its comic strips

The Seattle Times and dozens of other newspapers across the country have dropped the comic strip Dilbert.
18 hours ago
inslee homelessness...
L.B. Gilbert

Gov. Inslee calls KIRO Newsradio to defend $4B homelessness proposal

Governor Jay Inslee's $4 billion state spending proposal to address the homelessness crisis has been receiving some pushback.
18 hours ago
george santos...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Report: Rep. Santos lied under oath during 2017 trial in King County

The stories spun by Rep. George Santos of New York are all over the map — including right here in King Co. Superior Court.
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Spike, Cross debate ticket prices, music mortality ahead of Springsteen’s lastest tour