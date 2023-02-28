US 2 partially closed for avalanche control near Stevens Pass

Parts of US Route 2 near Stevens Pass will be closed Tuesday for scheduled avalanche control for some time as crews work in the area.

Starting around 7 a.m., eastbound traffic will be stopped at Scenic, and westbound traffic will be stopped at the summit.

The Washington State Department of Transportation expects the work and cleanup to take anywhere between 30 minutes and two hours.

Travelers are asked to plan accordingly.

Avalanche control is scheduled for Tuesday morning at 7AM on US 2 Stevens Pass. Eastbound traffic will be stopped at Scenic and westbound traffic will be stopped at the summit. Clean up takes between 30 min. and 2 hrs. Please plan accordingly! @wspd6pio @StevensPass pic.twitter.com/SH4FevIFsg — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 27, 2023