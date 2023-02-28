Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

US 2 partially closed for avalanche control near Stevens Pass

Feb 28, 2023, 6:49 AM | Updated: 6:59 am
freezing rain...
(KIRO 7 News)
(KIRO 7 News)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Parts of US Route 2 near Stevens Pass will be closed Tuesday for scheduled avalanche control for some time as crews work in the area.

Starting around 7 a.m., eastbound traffic will be stopped at Scenic, and westbound traffic will be stopped at the summit.

The Washington State Department of Transportation expects the work and cleanup to take anywhere between 30 minutes and two hours.

Travelers are asked to plan accordingly.

Local News

Pieces of rubber from Astroturf used in a retrofit of Electron Hydropower Project are found on the ...
Associated Press

Dam owner guilty in field turf pollution of Washington river

A company that operates a century-old hydroelectric dam near Mount Rainier National Park and its chief operating officer each pleaded guilty to a single criminal count
7 hours ago
...
Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

Additional pandemic-era SNAP benefits to end March 1

On March 1, the extra boost in payments for those receiving help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end.
7 hours ago
Marty Cooper, the inventor of first commercial mobile phone, poses for the press with a Motorola Dy...
Associated Press

Father of cellphone sees dark side but also hope in new tech

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Holding the bulky brick cellphone he’s credited with inventing 50 years ago, Martin Cooper thinks about the future. Little did he know when he made the first call on a New York City street from a thick gray prototype that our world — and our information — would come to be […]
7 hours ago
springsteen...
Frank Sumrall

Spike, Cross debate ticket prices, music mortality ahead of Springsteen’s lastest tour

"This will be my 55th show? I'm not really certain, you lose track after so many years," Spike said. "I will stop at nothing to see Bruce."
1 day ago
tolliver...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

2020 Seattle mass shooter set to be released from jail while awaiting trial

Tolliver will have to wear an ankle monitor as he goes to live with his grandmother before the trial next month. He did not have to post bail.
1 day ago
Woodland Park Zoo...
Bill Kaczaraba

Woodland Park Zoo releases lineup for ZooTunes 2023

You're going to have to wait until March 3rd at 10 a.m. to buy tickets to the ZooTunes summer concert series at the Woodland Park Zoo.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
US 2 partially closed for avalanche control near Stevens Pass