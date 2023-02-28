Skyway business owner becomes latest victim of Hyundai thefts after viral TikTok trend

Miles Stanberry was unaware of the recent viral TikTok challenge that enabled criminals to use a thumb drive to start Kia and Hyundai cars until he became a victim of the thefts.

Stanberry, owner of Moon Village Bakery in Skyway, says he relied on the 2020 Hyundai Venue to make deliveries. Margins are thin, and the baker says he’d also use the car as a Lyft driver to make ends meet.

“For the first time in my life, I felt like I was getting to the point where I wasn’t struggling so much,” said Stanberry. “And then, I just get sideswiped by this.”

According to Tacoma police, on Feb. 19, thieves stole his car, took it for a joyride and crashed it into a Tacoma home.

Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that more than 3.8 million Hyundai and 4.5 million Kia vehicles are eligible for a software update that could protect them from theft.

Stanberry said he never got the memo. He believes manufacturers should be held accountable.

“They built a car that is incredibly easy to steal,” said Stanberry. “They should be reimbursing people or helping people get cars when these things have happened.”

A GoFundMe account was set up to support Stanberry and his family after the loss.

In response to the increase in stolen vehicles, these Pierce County law enforcement agencies are now offering free steering wheel locks to owners of Kia and Hyundai:

Lakewood Police Department

Puyallup Police Department

Edgewood Police Department

Eatonville Police Department

University Place Police Department ( available beginning Feb. 28)

Bonney Lake Police Department

Buckley Police Department

Fife Police Department

Fircrest Police Department

Steilacoom Police Department

Sumner Police Department

Federal Way Police Department

Auburn Police Department

Des Moines Police Department

SeaTac Police Department

Enumclaw Police Department

To receive a free lock, owners must bring their registration and key to show they own a 2011 – 2021 key-start Hyundai or Kia.

