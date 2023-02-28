Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Olympia man sentenced in murder of elderly parents

Feb 28, 2023, 9:47 AM | Updated: 11:47 am
Judge rules in case of an Olympia man. (Flickr)
BY
An Olympia man convicted of killing his elderly parents has been sentenced to serve two life sentences.

A Thurston County Superior Court judge also ordered Josiah Sweeney to concurrently serve another seven-and-a-half years for burglary and assault charges related to the case.

In October 2021, a pastor noticed that Patricia and Michael Sweeney did not attend church service that Sunday, which was highly unusual for them. The pastor contacted Michael’s other son, who requested a welfare check from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at the home in the 13200 block of Maytown Road SW, they found the door locked from the inside with no signs of forced entry. When the fire department arrived, they found Patricia and Michael dead from multiple stab wounds.

Josiah was later convicted of the two murders.

The judge commended the family members who were present in court for their strength and support of each other throughout the trial.

Tacoma pharmacy pays $80,000 settlement for alleged violations

Man found dead in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood

A man was found dead after a shooting in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood late Monday.

Seattle Police arrived at a business in the 7000 block of East Marginal Way South around 10:30 p.m. after reports of gunfire.

Police responded to assist Seattle Fire Department with a person who sustained a life-threatening injury late Monday evening.

Police and SFD attempted life-saving measures, but the 30-year-old male victim died.

Officers learned information about a potential suspect and located the suspect in the area.

Car hits home in southwest Seattle

Seattle Police received a call about a man who fled after driving a stolen car into a home.

The incident happened Monday at 8:15 a.m. in the 8400 block of 24th Avenue SW. Police said they found an unoccupied white truck that appeared to have been driven through a fence and damaged the exterior wall of a home.

No one in the home appeared to have been injured.

Police learned the white truck involved in the collision was an unreported stolen vehicle out of Burien. Officers notified the registered owner of the truck’s location for eventual recovery.

Police investigating shooting death of driver in Everett

Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting near Everett, early Monday morning.

At about 6:40 a.m., Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene of a shooting in the 13500 block of Highway 99.

Two people, a man, and a woman were sitting in their parked car in a private driveway when they were confronted by the owner of the residence, a 38-year-old man.

An altercation occurred between the homeowner and the car’s driver, who was also 38 years old.

The homeowner fired a single shot, which struck the driver and killed him.

The passenger, a 42-year-old woman, was unharmed.

The homeowner was detained by deputies and later released after being interviewed by detectives.

The driver and the homeowner did not know each other, and the investigation is still ongoing.

The identity of the driver and the cause of death will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

