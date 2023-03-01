Close
LOCAL NEWS

Express lanes re-open on I-5 after emergency pothole repairs

Mar 1, 2023, 11:49 AM | Updated: 1:44 pm
I-5 backup...
Cars were backed up on I-5 Wednesday due to porthole repairs. (WSDOT)
(WSDOT)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update 1:32 p.m.: After maintenance crews did some emergency repairs on the southbound I-5 Ship Canal Bridge, the express lanes have now been reopened.

Officials report there is a backup on southbound Interstate 5 from Seattle’s Ship Canal Bridge to Northgate (as of 12:35 p.m.) due to an emergency pothole repair.

KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter Micki Gamez told us the Express Lanes switchover won’t happen until the backup is cleared.

Currently, pothole repair is happening on and near the Ship Canal Bridge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

