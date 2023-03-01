Express lanes re-open on I-5 after emergency pothole repairs

Update 1:32 p.m.: After maintenance crews did some emergency repairs on the southbound I-5 Ship Canal Bridge, the express lanes have now been reopened.

✅EXPRESS LANES OPEN NORTHBOUND After our maintenance crews did some emergency repairs on the southbound I-5 Ship Canal Bridge in #Seattle, the express lanes have now been switched to the northbound configuration. pic.twitter.com/R72nOvYZZA — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 1, 2023

Officials report there is a backup on southbound Interstate 5 from Seattle’s Ship Canal Bridge to Northgate (as of 12:35 p.m.) due to an emergency pothole repair.

POTHOLE REPAIR – I-5 SHIP CANAL BRIDGE 🚧

Hey #Seattle! If you’re headed southward into downtown #Seattle, expect some delays. Our bridge maintenance crews are making some pothole repairs, blocking the two right lanes on the Ship Canal Bridge. Please slow down and use caution! pic.twitter.com/JuA5cMUBe3 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 1, 2023

KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter Micki Gamez told us the Express Lanes switchover won’t happen until the backup is cleared.

I-5 EXPRESS LANES REVERSAL DELAYED🚨 Due to the emergency pothole repair on the southbound I-5 Ship Canal Bridge, the I-5 Express Lanes reversal to northbound is delayed.

We need to keep the Express Lanes southbound to alleviate the southbound traffic backups right now. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/amtghhKoso — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 1, 2023

Currently, pothole repair is happening on and near the Ship Canal Bridge.

