LOCAL NEWS

All lanes on I-5 open in Everett as Paine Field firetruck puts out hay fire

Mar 2, 2023, 7:55 AM | Updated: 12:38 pm
(Chris Sullivan)...
(Chris Sullivan)
(Chris Sullivan)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update 12:05 p.m.: 

All lanes are now open as WSDOT continues to work within the right shoulder to remove the trailer.

Update 11:05 a.m.:

Firefighters and WSDOT’s workers are still trying to clean up after a double hay trailer caught fire on I-5 this morning in Everett.

State Trooper Kelsey Harding said the fire started with a mechanical issue and spread to the hay above, but she stated it has been really hard to put out.

“Anytime they would move the hay around, it would give air to where the fuel source was coming from they actually reignite the fire so it became more of an issue as they progress,” Harding told KIRO Newsradio.

Responders needed to call in a special fire truck from Paine Field, used normally on airplanes, to put out the fire.

The hay removal is still in progress.

Update 8:40 a.m.:

Traffic backups grow even longer as WSDOT reports the disabled truck on NB I-5 is now causing the road to be backed up over five miles at the SR 99/526/527 interchange.

Original story:

A disabled trailer is on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 5 in Everett and is blocking the right two lanes of the highway.

The truck, a double trailer loaded with hay, caught fire and pulled off to the shoulder around 6:45 a.m., according to a tweet from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Building on fire in University District kills 1, under investigation

Firefighters are working to get the fire under control, and no injuries have been reported at this time.


Traffic is backed up four miles from 112th street in south Everett, creating an hour-long commute from Seattle to Everett.

The HOV/carpool lane in this area is now open to all vehicles to alleviate the backup.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates

