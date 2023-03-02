Close
KISS making final Seattle stop this fall at Climate Pledge Arena

Mar 2, 2023, 1:47 PM
kiss...

FILE - Members of the band Kiss, from left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Singer attend the premiere of A&E Network's "Biography: KISStory" in New York on June 11, 2021. Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour, planning to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
L.B. Gilbert
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle will be ‘rock city’ when KISS stops in the Emerald City on their End of the Road Tour this fall. The iconic band will stop in Seattle on Nov. 6 at Climate Pledge Arena, according to the band’s website.

Their touring careers are set to end on Dec. 2.

Woodland Park Zoo releases lineup for ZooTunes 2023

The group, including original band members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, will kick off the tour Oct. 29 in Austin, Texas, and end it with two back-to-back shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Drummer Eric Singer and guitarist Tommy Thayer will accompany the rest of the original band to fill out the stage.

“KISS was born in New York City on 23rd Street half a century ago,” the band said on its website. “It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started.”

Some of the band’s biggest hits include “Calling Dr. Love,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You,” “Rock and Roll All Nite,” and “Heaven’s on Fire.”

General tickets go on-sale beginning Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

