KISS making final Seattle stop this fall at Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle will be ‘rock city’ when KISS stops in the Emerald City on their End of the Road Tour this fall. The iconic band will stop in Seattle on Nov. 6 at Climate Pledge Arena, according to the band’s website.

Their touring careers are set to end on Dec. 2.

Woodland Park Zoo releases lineup for ZooTunes 2023

The group, including original band members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, will kick off the tour Oct. 29 in Austin, Texas, and end it with two back-to-back shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Drummer Eric Singer and guitarist Tommy Thayer will accompany the rest of the original band to fill out the stage.

“KISS was born in New York City on 23rd Street half a century ago,” the band said on its website. “It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started.”

Some of the band’s biggest hits include “Calling Dr. Love,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You,” “Rock and Roll All Nite,” and “Heaven’s on Fire.”

General tickets go on-sale beginning Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.