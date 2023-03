SEATTLE — A fire at a vacant building in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood has closed both directions of Lake City Way.

The Seattle Fire Department reported the fire in the 14000 block of Lake City way at about 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Seattle Fire said those who work or live nearby should close windows and doors to prevent smoke inhalation.

Firefighters said the building was engulfed in flames when they arrived so they began fighting the flames defensively by pouring water on the fire from a safe distance from the building. The building is at risk of collapsing as firefighters work to get the flames under control. Both directions of Lake City Way are closed between Northeast 143rd and Northeast 137th Streets. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO 7