Two arrested after allegedly assaulting man with pipe in Seattle

Two suspects were arrested Friday after allegedly hitting a man with a metal pipe during a robbery in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood.

Seattle Police reported that the incident happened in the 100 block of 2nd Avenue South.

The 36-year-old man who was hit with the pipe sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center by Seattle Fire medics.

The male victim was assaulted by a man and woman while inside an apartment building. He knew the assailants, according to the police report.

There was an argument between the victim and the 37-year-old male suspect that resulted in the male suspect punching and hitting him with a metal pipe in the head and face.

The victim also reported the 36-year-old female suspect punched him in the face before he lost consciousness.

The victim woke to find his personal items missing. Responding officers recovered the metal pipe and some of the victim’s personal property.

Police found the suspects near the area. The female suspect was arrested for robbery. The male suspect was arrested for assault and robbery.

Both were booked into King County Jail.