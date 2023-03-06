Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Former Husky football player found dead

Mar 6, 2023, 1:24 AM | Updated: 1:42 am
Joe Jarzynka played with the UW Huskies in the 1990s. (Getty Images)...
Joe Jarzynka played with the UW Huskies in the 1990s. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Joe Jarzynka, a popular University of Washington football player in the 1990s, was found dead Sunday morning along the Sol Duc River.

According to myclallamcounty.com, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched after a report that there was a man deceased on a river bank outside of Forks, WA. 

Deputies responded with medics and a swift water rescue team was deployed. They later found a single-person pontoon boat stuck in a log jam about a mile from where Jarzynka was located.

Jarzynka was a walk-on at UW in 1995 after playing at Gig Harbor High School. He gained prominence in 1998 when he was a first team All-Pac-10 selection as an all-purpose player. He was a halfback, kick returner, and kicker, who also played soccer in high school.

At the end of the season, Jarzynka was named the team’s KIRO-TV/Pete Gross Player of the Year.

Officials will perform an autopsy concerning his death.

Local News

Seattle sunset...
Michael Simeona

Seattle area experiences first 6 p.m. sunset of 2023

You know you're from Seattle when the first post-6 p.m. sunset of the year is a notable occasion. It happened Sunday night.
1 day ago
Shoreline police...
Theresa Robinson, KIRO 7 News

Investigation underway after deputy exchanges gunfire with ‘suspicious car’ suspect in Shoreline

The IFIT-KC has launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Shoreline early Sunday morning.
1 day ago
Olympia car...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Deputies: Driver arrested after striking, killing man with car in Olympia, then moving victim’s body

Deputies arrested a man suspected of striking and killing another man with a vehicle in Olympia on Friday night.
1 day ago
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Sa...
Associated Press

Trump says an indictment would not end presidential campaign

Former President Donald Trump said Saturday that he would continue his third presidential campaign even if indicted.
1 day ago
Macklemore...
Michael Simeona

Macklemore shows good side of Seattle in ‘No Bad Days’

Ben Haggerty, better known as 'Macklemore,' knows how to show the good side of Seattle in his latest music video 'No Bad Days.'
1 day ago
Mama Blue...
Michael Simeona

Beloved Seahawks fan ‘Mama Blue,’ 92, passes away

Patti Hammond, best known as longtime Seahawks fan 'Mama Blue,' has passed away according to a post on her Facebook page.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Former Husky football player found dead