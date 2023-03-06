Former Husky football player found dead

Joe Jarzynka, a popular University of Washington football player in the 1990s, was found dead Sunday morning along the Sol Duc River.

According to myclallamcounty.com, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched after a report that there was a man deceased on a river bank outside of Forks, WA.

Deputies responded with medics and a swift water rescue team was deployed. They later found a single-person pontoon boat stuck in a log jam about a mile from where Jarzynka was located.

So sad to hear the news of the passing of Joe Jarzynka. It’s impossible to explain the buzz that ran through Husky Stadium when Joe would drop into punt return formation. He was not going to fair catch. Everyone knew it. And he seemed to always pull it off. (Photo from UW) pic.twitter.com/1YdjWbtMB2 — Mike Gastineau (@gasman206) March 6, 2023

Jarzynka was a walk-on at UW in 1995 after playing at Gig Harbor High School. He gained prominence in 1998 when he was a first team All-Pac-10 selection as an all-purpose player. He was a halfback, kick returner, and kicker, who also played soccer in high school.

At the end of the season, Jarzynka was named the team’s KIRO-TV/Pete Gross Player of the Year.

Officials will perform an autopsy concerning his death.